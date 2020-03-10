Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Lennar worth $11,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 38.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lennar by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar stock opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average is $59.70. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $44.84 and a 12 month high of $71.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at $13,288,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $20,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,572,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEN. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

