Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 17,288 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of WP Carey worth $13,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in WP Carey by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,276,000 after purchasing an additional 251,476 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in WP Carey by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,414,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,190,000 after purchasing an additional 61,502 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in WP Carey by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 930,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,483,000 after purchasing an additional 161,846 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in WP Carey by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 928,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,345,000 after purchasing an additional 82,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in WP Carey by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 764,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,211,000 after purchasing an additional 270,288 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.45. WP Carey Inc has a 12-month low of $75.12 and a 12-month high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other WP Carey news, Director Robert J. Flanagan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,161.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $875,679. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

