Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 97,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,067,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 600.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,898,000 after buying an additional 218,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 175,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $28,105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $1,025,434.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 498,766 shares of company stock worth $83,868,534 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $142.97 on Tuesday. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $226.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.68. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of -67.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Workday from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.90.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

