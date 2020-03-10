iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 21,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB stock opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $123.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.77.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.