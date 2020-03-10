Fmr LLC Sells 40,756 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,756 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.16% of Marten Transport worth $13,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 134.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 22,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 10.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRTN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marten Transport has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

