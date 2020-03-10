Eaton Vance Management Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,796,000 after buying an additional 849,501 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,133,000 after buying an additional 608,474 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,416,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,410,000 after purchasing an additional 494,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after purchasing an additional 449,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,922,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,296,000 after purchasing an additional 344,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $83.56 and a one year high of $99.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.23.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

