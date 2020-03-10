KBC Group NV Has $694,000 Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 74,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHKP stock opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHKP. William Blair downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. First Analysis downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.35.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

