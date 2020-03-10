Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.99 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.53.

Shares of STZ opened at $164.24 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.46 and a 1 year high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.80 and a 200-day moving average of $193.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

