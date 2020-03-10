Mackay Shields LLC Buys Shares of 13,400 Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.05% of Masonite International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Masonite International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 532.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOOR opened at $67.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.26 and its 200-day moving average is $67.58. Masonite International Corp has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $89.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $531.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Corp will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Masonite International to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.45.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $465,000 Investment in Lear Co.
Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $465,000 Investment in Lear Co.
Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Plains GP Holdings LP
Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Plains GP Holdings LP
Umpqua Holdings Corp Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.
Umpqua Holdings Corp Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.
Hospitality Properties Trust Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.
Hospitality Properties Trust Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.
Citigroup Inc. Has $4.06 Million Position in Honda Motor Co Ltd
Citigroup Inc. Has $4.06 Million Position in Honda Motor Co Ltd
The Ensign Group, Inc. Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.
The Ensign Group, Inc. Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report