Mackay Shields LLC Buys Shares of 13,400 Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.05% of Masonite International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Masonite International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 532.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOOR opened at $67.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.26 and its 200-day moving average is $67.58. Masonite International Corp has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $89.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $531.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Corp will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Masonite International to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.45.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

