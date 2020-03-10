People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,159 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PBCT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 98,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 68,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

PBCT stock opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.08%.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens dropped their target price on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

