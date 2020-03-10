Fmr LLC Has $15.41 Million Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 190.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,259 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 259,177 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $15,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.7% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 171.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,480 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 40,755 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 634.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 31,280 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 27,019 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 93.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 543,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 78,743 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 24,146 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.78.

Shares of FL stock opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $65.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.83%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

