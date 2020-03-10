KBC Group NV Has $947,000 Position in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMK. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 333.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 331.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

TRMK opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.11. Trustmark Corp has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $36.63.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.19 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Corp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

