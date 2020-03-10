Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.93. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $75.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.02.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.704 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KSS. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

See Also: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.