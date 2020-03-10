Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lowered by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura increased their price target on Alphabet from to in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $1,215.56 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,444.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,323.67. The firm has a market cap of $892.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

