BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 10,744 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $16,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,119,000 after buying an additional 3,035,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,693,420,000 after buying an additional 2,729,077 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,762,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,855,000 after buying an additional 904,315 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $53,474,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,927,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,077,000 after buying an additional 639,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

NYSE:D opened at $81.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $72.61 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

