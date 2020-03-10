Carret Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.6% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after buying an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 11,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,703,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,800 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,599,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,821 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,240,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $80.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.69.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

