Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 89.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 310,594 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock opened at $152.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.37 and its 200-day moving average is $172.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.74 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $117.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.