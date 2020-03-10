Bank of Hawaii Sells 8,835 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,835 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,765 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,967,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $648,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,033 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $82,616,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,511,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,861,858 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $186,106,000 after purchasing an additional 815,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.31. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.