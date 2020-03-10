Carret Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

NYSE:HON opened at $152.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $117.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.76.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

