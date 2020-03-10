ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,965 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 109,347 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $17,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,765 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,967,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $648,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,033 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $82,616,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,511,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,861,858 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $186,106,000 after purchasing an additional 815,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

COP opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day moving average is $58.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $69.60.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

