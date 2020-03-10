Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.6% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,044 shares of company stock worth $3,302,448 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.