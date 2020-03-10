Capital Analysts LLC Increases Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,693,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,077 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,361 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,231,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,285,000 after acquiring an additional 217,165 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,927,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,077,000 after acquiring an additional 639,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,597,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,985,000 after acquiring an additional 42,564 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE D opened at $81.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $72.61 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.14.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.