Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 14.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 49.8% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 89,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 5.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter worth approximately $7,833,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Paypal by 455.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 15,465 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,804,804. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $101.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $94.77 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.57.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.97.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

