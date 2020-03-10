Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Danaher by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Danaher by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Danaher stock opened at $141.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.08. The company has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.01 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. Danaher’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,981,847.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

