Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,163 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $3,012,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,502,000 after acquiring an additional 27,855 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 651.2% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $459,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on COST shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.20.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $301.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $310.23 and its 200-day moving average is $298.82. The stock has a market cap of $137.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $227.06 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.