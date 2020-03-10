Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 960 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,873 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Target makes up 1.3% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $8,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in Target by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.61.

Shares of TGT opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.81.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

