Cambria Investment Management L.P. Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

