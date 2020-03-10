ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 271 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,415 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after purchasing an additional 468,425 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 857,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,577,000 after purchasing an additional 285,542 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,281,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 656,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,001 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE opened at $105.80 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $132.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

