ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 121,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 485.4% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 29,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 24,474 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,675,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 826,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,252,000 after purchasing an additional 52,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $102.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day moving average of $94.08. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $75.88 and a one year high of $105.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.16.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

