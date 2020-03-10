ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 340 iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $106.72 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.46.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

