Crabel Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 88.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after acquiring an additional 32,168 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 67,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 123.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $644,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,797 shares in the company, valued at $23,179,692.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 5,590 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $965,560.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,879,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.70.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $148.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.09 and its 200-day moving average is $158.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52 week low of $136.15 and a 52 week high of $175.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

