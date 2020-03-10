Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 338.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,746,000 after acquiring an additional 113,970 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 800.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 54.5% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 80.0% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $83.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $119.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.25.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

