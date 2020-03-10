Crabel Capital Management LLC Has $239,000 Stock Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Crabel Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,947 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $151.00 on Tuesday. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $108.95 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.19.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

