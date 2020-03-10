Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,011,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 2,352,025 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 794,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1,988.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 369,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000.

MTNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Sunday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

MTNB opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

