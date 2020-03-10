Crabel Capital Management LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Crabel Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $1,213,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 589,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 200,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.36.

Biogen stock opened at $297.19 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

