Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $11.82 Per Share

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $11.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.70.

ULTA opened at $235.70 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $222.00 and a 1-year high of $368.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,468,000 after buying an additional 72,084 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,309,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 791,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,243,000 after purchasing an additional 257,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,116,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

