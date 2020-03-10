Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $23.30 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of TransDigm Group worth $23,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 269.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $637.00 price objective (down from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.54.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.93, for a total transaction of $5,672,007.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,743.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.51, for a total transaction of $4,670,729.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,527.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,734 shares of company stock worth $43,211,190. 7.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDG opened at $452.01 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $423.00 and a twelve month high of $673.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $617.91 and a 200-day moving average of $565.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

