Crabel Capital Management LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,191,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,060,000 after buying an additional 231,494 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 76.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 73,538 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the third quarter valued at about $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Silgan stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Silgan had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Silgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

