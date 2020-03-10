Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 288,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,664 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $26,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $55,440,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,941,000 after purchasing an additional 219,582 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,026.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 165,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,771,000 after purchasing an additional 182,887 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,795,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,540,000 after purchasing an additional 177,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 460.1% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 208,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,995,000 after acquiring an additional 171,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.06.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

