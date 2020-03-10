Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 197 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,910,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,723,000 after buying an additional 263,920 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,401,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,608,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,496,000 after buying an additional 23,120 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,541,000 after buying an additional 497,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,742,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,151,000 after buying an additional 136,499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $74.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.31 and a 200 day moving average of $91.39. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.44 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

