Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 75 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

IGV opened at $211.88 on Tuesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.66.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.