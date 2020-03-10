Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,746 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Cummins worth $22,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $139.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

In related news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.19.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

