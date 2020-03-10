Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Yum! Brands worth $26,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

In other news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $83.70 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

