Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Reduced by Analyst

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

MFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.