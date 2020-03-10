ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

ADDYY opened at $136.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.08 and a 200-day moving average of $154.93. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. ADIDAS AG/S has a 1-year low of $114.90 and a 1-year high of $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in ADIDAS AG/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ADIDAS AG/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,872,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADIDAS AG/S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Analyst Recommendations for ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

