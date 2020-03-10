Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 94 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of AvalonBay Communities worth $26,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVB. BMO Capital Markets lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

NYSE AVB opened at $197.17 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $191.42 and a 52 week high of $229.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.21.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

