Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 622 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Edison International worth $22,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,550 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Edison International by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,020,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,977,000 after buying an additional 2,376,347 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,352,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Edison International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,002,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,976,858,000 after buying an additional 1,411,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Edison International by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,727,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,130,000 after buying an additional 1,222,955 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EIX. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Edison International stock opened at $61.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average is $72.72. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

