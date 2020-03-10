Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,064,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,319 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 4.81% of IMPINJ worth $27,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of IMPINJ by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in IMPINJ by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 11,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $295,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,956.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Brodersen sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $213,618.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,628.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,827 shares of company stock valued at $564,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PI shares. TheStreet lowered IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on IMPINJ from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMPINJ has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. IMPINJ Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 9.07. The firm has a market cap of $513.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.15.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

IMPINJ Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.