Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $27,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of VF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 680,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,798,000 after purchasing an additional 49,592 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 380,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in VF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,251,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,681,000 after buying an additional 147,971 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in VF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 58,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,427,000 after buying an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $62.01 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.49.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

In other VF news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

