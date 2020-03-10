Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $27.73 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $27,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,545,000 after acquiring an additional 70,847 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 347,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,231,000 after acquiring an additional 35,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 223,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $373.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $349.71 and a 1 year high of $454.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $397.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,903 over the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

